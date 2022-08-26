Knights to serve breakfast Sunday Aug 26, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Knights of Columbus Our Lady of the Rosary Council 1287 will serv a pancake breakfast on Sunday at the Blessed Sacrament parish hall, Southwest 7th and W. Gore.The meal will be served from 9-11 a.m. It will consist of scrambled eggs, pancakes, French toast, biscuits and gravy, sausage, hot links, bacon, potato cakes, Tang and coffee.You can either use the take outs or sit and eat and visit. Donations are accepted. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pancake Breakfast Gastronomy Food French Toast Meal Gravy Potato Cake Out Recommended for you Online Poll Should the City of Lawton spend American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to give incentives to new hires? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists