The Knights of Columbus Council 1287 will serve a pancake breakfast from 9-11:30 a.m. today at St. Mary’s school cafeteria, Southwest 7th and W. Gore.

Menu will be scrambled eggs, pancakes, French toast, sausage, bacon, hot links, biscuits and gravy, coffee, Tang, brownies and a Christmas treat of waffles.

Dine in or take out will be available.