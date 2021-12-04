ANADARKO — Household assistance for Kiowa tribal members is now available.
The Kiowa Tribe COVID-19 Response Program is offering its Household Assistance Program to aid with unexpected expenses due to the pandemic, said Neely Tsoodle, tribe information officer. It’s intended to help reverse the negative impacts with the expenses for everyday living.
“The program is intended to assist and stabilize households hit with the coronavirus through exposure to the virus, in quarantine, or a positive test result,” she said.
The program offers financial support and prevention through assistance:
•Utility bills not to exceed $400. For example: electricity, water, gas, sewer, Wi-Fi, etc.
•Grocery and household supplies based on the size of household. This includes cleaning materials, toilet paper, personal protective equipment, etc.
You must be a Kiowa tribal member over the age of 18 to receive assistance.
To apply, you must provide a list of Kiowa tribal household members regardless of age. Tsoodle said more household members living in the same home doesn’t necessarily mean more assistance will be provided.
Household members who have no income must fill out the IRS Zero Income Certification form. Other documentation may be required.
The application requirements are published online.
You may receive this assistance once a month for up to six months or until funds have been depleted, whichever comes first. You must also complete the ARPA application and request form found on the website. No reimbursement for old bills will be allowed.
The Household Assistance Program was made possible through the U.S. Treasury’s American Rescue Plan Act Fund.