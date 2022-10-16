Centennial Ranch

This Oklahoma Centennial Ranch Award sign will be erected at the Robert William and Eva Mae Winters homestead ranch in Kiowa County by the grandsons and current owners, from left, Gary Ralph Winters of Altus, Richard Winters of Konawa and Danny Winters of Oklahoma City. A land lottery was offered on Aug. 6, 1901, and Robert William Winters filed his claim on Oct. 29, 1901.

 Courtesy photo

OKLAHOMA CITY — The State Historic Preservation Office of the Oklahoma Historical Office has approved an Oklahoma Centennial Ranch Award to the Robert William and Eva Mae Winters’ ranch.

Brothers Gary Ralph Winters of Altus and Richard William Winters of Konawa and cousin Danny Wayne Winters of Oklahoma City are owners of the ranch. They are grandsons of the original homesteaders. The ranch is located in western Kiowa County ranch, south of Lone Wolf and next to the North Fork of the Red River.

