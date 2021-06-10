The Kiowa Casino & Hotel in Devol will hold a two-session, on-site employment event in the hotel conference room on Wednesday.
The first session will go from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the second from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Job seekers should bring two forms of identification to the career fair. Attendees will learn about employment opportunities with the Kiowa tribe.
“This is a special opportunity for us to meet candidates face-to-face, provide on-the-spot interviews, and potentially give position offers the same day,” said Interim COO of Kiowa Casino & Hotel, Steve Abangan. “We’re looking for service-minded difference-makers for positions across the board — from our casino floor to the hotel, our restaurants and even administration.”
To learn more about openings or to apply in advance, visit KiowaCasino.com/Careers.