A benefit kickathon will be held Saturday to raise funds for a 3-year-old boy battling cancer.Beckham Snowdon has a rare form of cancer that attacks the body and bones. He will take chemo treatments every other week for the rest of this year.The kickathon starts at 3 p.m. Saturday at 1202 SE 45th Street. Donations may be made for a flat rate or donate per kick. Per kick sponsors must be present at the kickathon.Mailed donations, made payable to Snowdon Family, may be sent to P.O. Box 2372, Lawton, OK 73502.