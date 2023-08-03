Submarine Oklahoma

From left, Cmdr. Aaron Stutzman, commanding officer of the pre-commissioning unit, Newport News Shipbuilding President Jennifer Boykin, NNS welder Alex VanCampen, and ship's sponsor Mary "Molly" Slavonic at the keel authentication ceremony for Virginia-class attack submarine Oklahoma (SSN 802) at Hll's Newport News Shipbuilding division on Wednesday.

 Ashley Cowan/Hll

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division authenticated the keel Wednesday for Virginia-class attack submarine Oklahoma (SSN 802).

“We enjoy participating in Navy traditions like this one because they remind us of the important role we play in our nation’s defense,” said NNS President Jennifer Boykin. “The nuclear submarines we build help ensure our peace and freedoms, and we take great pride in being a nuclear shipyard.”

