Quilts of Valor stitched with memory to their service will drape the shoulders 28 Kiowa, Comanche, Apache veterans tonight.
The Quilts of Valor Foundation will be presented during the monthly planning meeting of the Kiowa, Comanche, Apache (KCA) Indian Veterans Organization. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at Watchetaker Hall at the Comanche Nation Tribal Complex, 9 miles north of Lawton.
A light meal will be served and plans will be discussed for the upcoming KCA Veterans Powwow, set for Sept. 11 on the site of the first annual event, just west of the Water Park on East Gore Boulevard.
The first veterans powwow was held in 2019 where all fallen warriors of the three tribes were honored, said Clifford Takawana, spokesman.
“This year, the KCA Powwow will honor 20 of our women warriors from all wars and from all branches of service,” he said.
The Quilts of Valor Foundation Mission statement reads its mission is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing. The quilts are handmade by machine or hand quilted. It is awarded to a service member or veteran who has been touched by war.
“The Quilt says unequivocally, ‘Thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation,’” Takawana said.
Barbara McCormick, president of the SW Region Quilts of Valor Foundation will be present for the presentation along with retired Brig. Gen. Ben Robinson, Air Force; State Secretary of Military and Veterans Affairs Apitoni Funcki, Army; and Thomas Green, Army.