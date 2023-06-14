On Wednesday morning, Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper was officially relieved of his duties at the Commanding General of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Army post.

According to a statement by Cynthia O. Smith, Army spokesperson, Kamper’s removal was “due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to command.”

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you