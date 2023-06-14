On Wednesday morning, Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper was officially relieved of his duties at the Commanding General of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Army post.
According to a statement by Cynthia O. Smith, Army spokesperson, Kamper’s removal was “due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to command.”
Gen. Gary Brito, Commanding General of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, has relieved Kamper from his position as the Commanding General.
Kamper was suspended from his position on Feb. 4 pending an outcome of a Department of the Army Inspector General investigation. He is alleged to have violated hunting regulations on post, according to a story posted then by Military.com.
Smith stated the allegations remain under investigation.
Brig. Gen. Shane Morgan, Deputy Commander of the Fires Center of Excellence, will continue to serve as interim commander and General Court Martial Convening Authority until another general officer is selected for the position, according to the statement.
Kamper remains in the Fort Sill area, pending reassignment to perform duties as directed by the Chief of Staff of the Army, according to the statement.
Neither the investigation activities, nor leadership change, will have any impact on the operations at, or missions of, Fort Sill, according to Smith.
Kamper took over as Fort Sill commander on March 6, 2020. Kamper has served as the deputy commanding general of III Corps and Fort Hood, Texas, since July 2018. He was promoted to major general in February 2019. He came to Fort Sill on July 9, 2019, to serve as officiating officer for 75th Field Artillery Brigade’s change of command ceremony.
Kamper led the Operational Test Command on West Fort Hood from August 2015 to July 2016. After serving 10 months as the deputy commanding general of 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson, Colo., he briefly returned to Fort Hood in June 2017 to get his family settled before deploying to Iraq to serve as chief of staff for Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve.