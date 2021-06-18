Local religious leaders and advocates reacted Thursday to Biden Administration establishing Juneteenth National Independence Day as a national holiday.
Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. It commemorates June 19, 1865, the day that enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, were told that they had been freed. Now, over 150 years later, people across the United States celebrate the day known as Juneteenth.
This brings the nation closer to reconciliation, said Bishop John Dunaway of Abundant Life Christian Church and board member of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation. Dunaway has dedicated his life to seeing Juneteenth recognized as a holiday. He said this moment will allow for the history of the holiday to be taught and spoke about in the classrooms in a positive way.
“This is a huge step for our nation and for the world,” Dunaway said. “The world has their eyes on America, and this is a positive step forward. The tenacity of all Americans, in particular those who helped make today become a reality, is just unbelievable.”
The Civil Rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s yielded both positive and negative results for the Juneteenth celebrations according to the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation website. While it pulled many of the African American youth away and into the struggle for racial equality, many linked these struggles to the historical struggles of their ancestors.
Barbara Ellis, a retired Lawton educator and member of the Lawton-Fort Sill Juneteenth Committee moved to Lawton in 1973 from South Carolina. She said she was unaware of the history behind Juneteenth until moving to Lawton. It was then she realized how incomplete the nation’s history was. Since then, she made it a point to educate her students on the meaning behind Juneteenth.
“I wanted to be a part of passing down the correct information so that our children will know the price that was exacted and rest of the story,” Ellis said. “The notoriety of this holiday will allow the history to be remembered correctly instead of being misquoted in stories passed down through the generations. As is all of the history of the United States of America, it is just as important.”
Again in 1968, Juneteenth received another strong resurgence through Poor Peoples March to Washington D.C. Rev. Ralph Abernathy’s call for people of all races, creeds, economic levels and professions to come to Washington to show support for the poor. Many of these attendees returned home and initiated Juneteenth celebrations in areas previously absent of such activity, according to the foundation’s website.
Throughout the 1980s and 1990s Juneteenth has continued to enjoy a growing and healthy interest from communities and organizations throughout the country as African Americans have a growing interest to see that the events of 1865 in Texas are not forgotten, according to the foundation’s website. Many see roots tying back to Texas soil from which all remaining American slaves were finally granted their freedom.
“Slavery is a dark and ugly part of our past,” said Dunaway. “But it is so important for us at every level that we know our history —the good, the bad and the ugly.”
According to the foundation’s website, the era of the “Modern Juneteenth Movement” began in 1994 when a group of Juneteenth leaders from across the country gathered in New Orleans, Louisiana, at Christian Unity Baptist Church to work for greater national recognition of Juneteenth. The historic meeting was convened by Rev. John Mosley, Director of the New Orleans Juneteenth Freedom Celebration.
“Indeed, during a time of great division and unrest, all Americans – regardless of color or creed – should draw strength from this day that not only liberated our history but further refined and defined what our great union represents,” said Rep. Tom Cole in a press release.
The last federal holiday was created in 1983, when former President Ronald Reagan established Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Juneteenth National Independence Day was established as a national holiday when President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris signed Senate Bill S. 475 into law Thursday.
“By making Juneteenth a federal holiday, all Americans can feel the power of this day and learn from our history, and celebrate progress, and grapple with the distance we’ve come but the distance we have to travel to,” Biden said during remarks Thursday in the East Room of the White House.