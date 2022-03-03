OKLAHOMA CITY — Pending a vote and approval of the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief, the State of Oklahoma’s website portal for submitting American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) project requests will close by March 31.
The portal was opened on Oct. 1, 2021, and invited the public to provide ideas and projects for how the state should spend this federal funding. Since the portal opened, more than 823 projects have been submitted for consideration, with a total value exceeding $12.8 billion, which is $11 billion more than the state received from the federal government, according to a press release.
The submitted ideas and projects assisted the Joint Committee in identifying needs and priority areas for the state to respond to and recover from the pandemic. The Joint Committee will evaluate proposals aligning with the first round of priorities voted on by the group in November and will open the portal again if another round of priorities are identified, according to a press release.
The State of Oklahoma ARPA funding allocation is $1.87 billion. This funding is meant to bolster the state’s recovery relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As projects are submitted, they go through a rigorous process of eligibility review and priority is given to projects aligned to the State’s goals to:
•Build a stronger, more innovative, and more diverse economy for Oklahoma.
•Enhance capabilities of services for the well-being of all citizens, especially the most vulnerable.
•Invest in physical and digital infrastructure to expand opportunities across Oklahoma.
Eligible projects meeting these goals and priorities voted on by the Joint Committee may be assigned to a topic-specific working group comprised of members from the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding. Working groups will send recommendations to the full Joint committee for further evaluation. With Joint Committee approval, projects are reviewed by a Steering Committee consisting of leaders within the Oklahoma Legislative and Executive branches. Steering Committee members work together to evaluate and provide final project recommendations to the governor.
The closing of the portal will be brought to a vote at the next Joint Committee meeting, and if approved, project proposals may be submitted at oklahoma.gov/arpa until 11:59 PM on March 31.