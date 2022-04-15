CHICKASHA — JJ Francais, Elgin, has been appointed to the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma’s Board of Regents.
Francais is mayor of Elgin and assistant vice president of External Affairs for Hilliary Communications. He will replace Tom Cordell, partner at the Oklahoma City-based law firm Wilson, Cain & Acquaviva, whose tenure ends June 30.
Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Francais to a seven-year term, which begins July 1. Senate confirmation is still required.
“Only three institutions in Oklahoma continue to have a statewide mission,” said President John Feaver. “Science & Arts can only fulfill its distinct role as Oklahoma’s public liberal arts university and continue to build on our illustrious history thanks to the often arduous, but utterly essential, work that our Regents approach with a clear sense of resolve, pragmatic insights and an absolute dedication to seeing this university succeed. Beyond JJ’s stellar professional resume, he is an alumnus of this institution, so I have every confidence that he will perform exceptionally well in this new role as one of our Regents.”
In his position at Hilliary, Francais manages numerous company projects, serves as the liaison for governmental affairs at the state and federal level, and serves as associate publisher of Hilliary’s weekly newspapers The Chronicle and Southwest Ledger, both of which cover rural Southwest Oklahoma communities, according to a press release.