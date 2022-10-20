Jim Taliaferro Community Mental Health Center will launch a new “supported employment” program on Friday.
The event will be held from 10-11 a.m. at the Children and Families Building, 502 SW 38th Street.
Known as Individual Placement and Support (IPS), the model of supported employment helps people with mental health and substance use issues work at regular jobs of their choosing, said Summer Hurleyjacks, project manager.
The program is expected to accommodate up to 20 clients at any given time and Jim Taliaferro Community Mental Health Center is reaching out to area businesses interested in partnerships, according to a press release.
Statewide, about 500 people receiving treatment services through the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services are participating in the initiative, said Lindsay Horn, ODMHSAS IPS project manager.
Individual Placement and Support specialists take time and care to get to know each business and each individual job seeker to create a good match, and are available after a person is hired to assist with training and problem-solving, which helps ensure success for both the employee and the employer, Hurleyjacks said in a press release.
Job Placement Specialist Nicole Wilbanks will open the event with a short introduction. Hurleyjacks and Horn will speak, as will Jim Taliaferro Community Mental Health Center Executive Director Terri Lee and ODMHSAS leadership. Dustin Bailey, who leads the Grand Addiction Recovery Center IPS program in Tulsa, will give a short presentation on his agency’s program, which has served more than 300 clients.
For more information about the JTCMHC program, call 580-248-5780 or toll-free 866-818-5780.