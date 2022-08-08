ALTUS — Jackson County Memorial Hospital and Dr. Jamie Hokett, one of its family medicine physicians, are being honored Thursday by the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine at the OU Health Sciences Center for excellence in training the physicians of tomorrow.
Awards will be presented at noon during a reception at the hospital.
The hospital is being recognized as an Outstanding Premier Medical Education Hub, and Hokett is being honored as a Distinguished Family Medicine Preceptor. She is a graduate of OU College of Medicine and the Family Medicine Residency program, according to a press release.
The awards are being presented by the Department of Family and Preventive Medicine at the OU College of Medicine in Oklahoma City. The department is establishing partnerships with Oklahoma community hospitals like JCMH to provide third- and fourth-year OU College of Medicine students with patient care experience in small cities, according to a press release.
“JCMH has proven to be an exemplary rural premier medical education hub,” said Dr. Steven Crawford, Senior Associate Dean, OU College of Medicine. “It is the sole provider for a population of 50,000, serving almost everyone in the county and portions of contiguous counties. Because it is integral to the community, it provides an exceptional experience for our students. The immersive experience features service learning and integration into community life, as well as hands-on opportunities at the hospital’s Diabetes Center of Excellence.”
Hokett is being recognized individually for her commitment to outstanding mentorship and clinical training for medical students.
“I feel like Dr. Hokett had a genuine interest in my learning and that she valued what I had to say about patient care,” one medical student said.
The partnership with JCMH is part of the OU College of Medicine’s TRU-OK initiative — recruiting, mentoring and admitting students from tribal, rural and underserved areas of the state. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, Oklahoma ranks 48th in the nation in active physicians per 100,000 people and 46th in the nation in active primary care physicians in the same population. Through partnerships like the Premier Medical Education Hub project, medical students gain a better understanding of the needs of rural, tribal and underserved populations and the importance of primary care access. The effort is funded through a multimillion dollar grant to the OU Health Sciences Center from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.