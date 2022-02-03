MANITOU — Melissa Monson has been named interim superintendent of the Southwest Oklahoma Juvenile Center following the retirement of Marc Norvell.
Monson is a native of Southwest Oklahoma, growing up in Davidson. She graduated from Cameron University in 1997 with a bachelor’s degree in sociology with a minor in psychology. She began working for the Office of Juvenile Affairs at the Southwest Oklahoma Juvenile Center in 1998.
She worked her way through the ranks starting out in direct care as a Youth Guidance Specialist and then became a Juvenile Justice Specialist in 1999. She left the Office of Juvenile Affairs in 1999 and went to work for the Department of Human Services as a Child Welfare Specialist.
In 2001, she returned to Southwest Oklahoma Juvenile Center as a Juvenile Justice Specialist II. In 2008 she was promoted to Juvenile Justice Specialist IV. She received her Master of Science degree in psychology in 2011 at the University of Phoenix. In September 2017, she resigned her position to accept a teaching position with Oklahoma Youth Academy Charter School onsite at Southwest Oklahoma Juvenile Center for a short time before returning as the Administrator of Programs in November 2018.
She brings a long history of working with youths to the Superintendent position.