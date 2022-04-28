An Indian market will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Watchetaker Hall at the Comanche Nation Tribal Complex, 9 miles north of Lawton.

It features food concessions serving fresh frybread, handmade arts and crafts and artwork by local tribal artists.

All vendors are welcome. Booth fee is $10 per table for any table you bring. You may also rent tables for $10 each on a first come first serve basis.

Vendors can begin setting up at 7:30 a.m.

The market is open to the public and admission is free.

The south entrance to the complex is closed. All visitors must use the north entrance near the Tribal Police Station.

Call Eleanor McDaniel, 580 483-6864.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.