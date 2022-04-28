Indian market open Friday By Scott Rains scott.rains@swoknews.com Apr 28, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An Indian market will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Watchetaker Hall at the Comanche Nation Tribal Complex, 9 miles north of Lawton.It features food concessions serving fresh frybread, handmade arts and crafts and artwork by local tribal artists.All vendors are welcome. Booth fee is $10 per table for any table you bring. You may also rent tables for $10 each on a first come first serve basis.Vendors can begin setting up at 7:30 a.m.The market is open to the public and admission is free.The south entrance to the complex is closed. All visitors must use the north entrance near the Tribal Police Station.Call Eleanor McDaniel, 580 483-6864. Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vendor Commerce Economics Building Industry Entrance Market Fee Concession South Visitor Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists