Two of Lawton’s three city incumbents filed for re-election Monday, on the first day of filing.
Candidates have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to file for mayor and the Wards 1 and 2 City Council seats.
Mayor Stan Booker and Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins, both in their first three-year term, filed for re-election Monday morning. Booker lives at 3717 NE East Lake Drive, while Hankins lives at 3602 NW Julie Street. Ward 2 Councilman Keith Jackson will not seek re-election because of term limits.
Three other candidates also filed for municipal seats on Monday. Sherene Williams, 6314 SW Red Oak Road, filed for mayor. Two candidates filed for Ward 2: Mark Malone, 1304 NE Quail Creek Road, and Kelly Harris, 1917 NW Cherry.
There is no filing fee to file declarations of candidacy at the Comanche County Election Board, but city charter does specify that candidates must be registered voters at an address within the city if running for mayor or within a ward if running for that ward seat for at least six months prior to filing for office. In addition, criminal activities will disqualify residents from office for a period of 15 years following completion of a sentence, including: anyone who has been convicted of a misdemeanor involving embezzlement or any felony under the laws of Oklahoma or the United States; who has entered a plea of guilty or nolo contendere to such misdemeanor involving embezzlement or felony; or who has been convicted of a crime in another state which would have fallen into those two categories, or entered a plea of guilty or nolo contendere.
Maps of the wards are available on the City of Lawton website: lawtonok.gov.
Lawton’s primary election is slated for Sept. 14. If needed, a runoff is set for Nov. 9. Candidates will be sworn into office in January. Information about filing is available at the Comanche County Election Board, located in the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th and C. The telephone number is 353-1880.