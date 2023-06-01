I-44 work will cause intermittent lane closures today Jun 1, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Surface work being done today will mean eastbound and westbound I-44 (runs north and south) will be intermittently narrowed between U.S. 62/Rogers Lane and Oklahoma 36.The work will be done between 8 p.m. today and 5 a.m. Friday, said the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. Drivers should use caution in the area or locate an alternate route. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll Would you support a new CIP to repair city streets? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists