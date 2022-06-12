OKLAHOMA CITY — The Hunger-Free Campus Act, a pilot program addressing post-secondary student hunger in Oklahoma, will receive $200,000 in state appropriations this year.
Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton, was able to secure funding through the state budget to create the pilot. He hopes to work with the regents to promulgate rules for its administration, according to a press release.
“Between tuition and fees and often low-paying jobs or little time for work as they juggle busy class schedules, college students often have plenty on their plate except food,” Pae said. “Our goal is to support strategies that combat hunger on college campuses, including outreach to students to provide available resources that will help alleviate food insecurity.”
The program would require coordination with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.
The program will pilot two four-year institutions, two regional colleges and universities, and four two-year (or community) institutions in urban, suburban and rural areas of the state. Awardees must be public institutions.
The grant matches up to $25,000 each to four-year universities and colleges and up to $15,000 each to two-year institutions. Each will have flexibility to decide how to best utilize grant funds.
A $40,000 appropriation will go to the regents for developing criteria for choosing participants, convening a working group of post-secondary institutions to determine metric formulation, administering the grant, and collecting comparative data to share with the Legislature after five years, according to a press release.
In order to receive the Hunger-Free Campus designation, selected institutions must assist students in enrolling in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), among other requirements.
Students who work at least 20 hours per week or participate in a federal or state-financed work-study program are eligible for SNAP. Students with children under six or children ages six to 11 who lack childcare to meet work requirements, and single parents of children under 12 who are enrolled full-time can qualify as well.
Pae said this targeted approach allows the state to gain more insight on campus hunger, explore strategies to mitigate food insecurity and ultimately help boost post-secondary completion rates.