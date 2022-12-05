breaking Human remains found along Rogers Lane Dec 5, 2022 Dec 5, 2022 Updated 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lawton police are investigating after human remains were found about 3 p.m. Monday near Northwest 38th Street and Rogers Lane.No other information was available at 6 p.m.The Criminal Investigation Division is investigating and more information will be released when it becomes available, according to a posting on the police department’s Facebook page.If you have any information about this incident, please call the Lawton Police Department at 580-581-3272 or call Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO (4636). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Stopper Police Human Rogers Lane Criminal Investigation Division Crime Lawton Police Department Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists