OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma House of Representatives approved a general appropriations bill Friday that includes funding of about $9.7 billion for state services for Fiscal Year 2023, which starts July 1.
Senate Bill 1040 moves to the governor for his final action. The governor has until midnight May 26 to act on the bill.
House Appropriations & Budget Chair, Rep. Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, said the bill includes historic savings deposits, money returned to taxpayers, continued record funding for education, pay increases for law enforcement, enough money to completely eliminate the developmentally disabled services waiting list, to continue fighting federal overreach, and to make generational investments in economic development.
HIGHLIGHTS
Savings: The Legislature did not appropriate its full authority in order to reserve more funds for savings and avoid overspending. Savings are projected to increase to $2.7 billion next year — the highest level in state history, according to a press release from the Oklahoma House of Representative.
Inflation relief: The budget returns $181 million to taxpayers in the form of one-time rebates of $75 for individuals and $150 for families, to be paid in December. It also reinstates the 1.25 percent sales tax exemption on motor vehicle sales that was rescinded in 2017, returning an estimated $188 million to taxpayers. The act goes into effect July 1.
Funding the police: The budget grants 30 percent pay raises to Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers, valued at $14.2 million, and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents, valued at $5.3 million. Department of Corrections and Pardon and Parole officers receive pay raises of 30 percent and 20 percent, respectively. Pay increases also are approved for law enforcement officers who work for the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department, the Attorney General's office, the Bureau of Narcotics, the Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission and the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training. The budget also increases funding for law enforcement training and academies, fighting crimes against children and officer mental health support.
Fighting federal overreach: The budget continues an appropriation of $10 million to the Office of the Attorney General to fight federal overreach by asserting Oklahoma's powers as a state under the U.S. Constitution to overturn or block unconstitutional federal policies.
Developmentally disabled waiting list: For the first time in state history, sufficient funding to eliminate the developmentally disabled waiting list at the Department of Human Services is contained in the budget. The $32.5 million increase for the waiting list — the largest single-year increase in state history — will provide critical services to more than 5,100 developmentally disabled Oklahomans who have requested but are not yet receiving state services, according to the press release.
Economic development: The budget reserves nearly $1 billion for economic development contingent upon Oklahoma being awarded Project Ocean, which would receive nearly $698 million under the Large-scale Economic Activity Development Act (LEAD Act) while another $250 million would retrofit areas in Oklahoma such as industrial parks to help recruit similar economic development megaprojects in the future. The nearly $700 million that makes up the majority of these appropriations would come from FY22 general revenue cash surplus.
KEY FACTS
The FY 2023 legislatively-appropriated budget for state agencies is about $9.7 billion, which is 9.8 percent, or almost $869.5 million, more than FY 2022. The total includes, for the first time, an authorization of $401,906,190 for the Oklahoma Teachers' Retirement System Dedicated Revenue Revolving Fund. While not new money, the authorization provides visibility and transparency to the budget, taking the total to $9.84 billion, according to the press release.
The largest area of the budget continues to be education, at $4.2 billion, or 44 percent. In the agreement, public K-12 schools will receive $3.2 billion, on top of billions of dollars in federal pandemic aid for schools and surging local property tax revenues in many school districts, according to the press release.
Higher education receives $873 million, including a $60.6 million, or 7 percent, state appropriation increase.
Health and human services is the second largest area of investment, at $2.8 billion, or 29 percent, of the appropriated budget, followed by transportation at 8 percent and public safety at 7 percent.
The Attorney General's office was appropriated $5.3 million for human trafficking interdiction efforts.
An additional $5.3 million Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs to establish marijuana enforcement teams
The legislatively appropriated budget represents about a third of the total state operating budget, which also includes off-the-top tax apportionments to specific purposes, federal funding and more.
A summary of the general appropriations bill is available at https://content.govdelivery.com/attachments/OKHOUSE/2022/05/16/file_attachments/2160173/FY%2723%20GA%20Bill%20Summary.pdf
