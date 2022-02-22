"With all the funds now available for broadband expansion, a dedicated office is needed to maximize their benefit for all Oklahomans," said House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka. "House Republicans support broadband expansion because it is critical infrastructure that creates jobs and is as essential as phones or roads to modern life."
HB 3363, authored by McCall, creates the Oklahoma Broadband Office to distribute all funding available for broadband expansion and deliver high-speed internet to 95 percent of Oklahomans in five years. The nonappropriated office would be fully funded with administrative allowances from federal funds and sunset in 2028, once all funds are distributed.
"This office will be self-funded and exist only until the job is done. Broadband should belong to the free market, not government, so this entity will sunset once its work is complete," McCall said.
The office will:
•Collect and distribute all funds available for broadband expansion in Oklahoma
•Establish policies to maximize use of funds
•Create and update Statewide Broadband Plan to achieve 95% service coverage by 2027
•Maintain mapping system of all broadband infrastructure in Oklahoma
Federal funding expected for broadband in Oklahoma ranges from $200 million, which is already on hand, to more than $1 billion once future allotments are made. In addition, Oklahoma last year enacted a $42 million sales tax rebate incentive for equipment and materials used for broadband expansion, according to a press release.
McCall said the sooner the bill can pass, the better. An emergency clause would allow the bill to take effect immediately by sufficient majority vote.
The office would be overseen by a nine-member intra-branch governing board and advised by an existing broadband council comprised of broadband stakeholders from across the state.
HB 3363 will he heard in the House Rules Committee at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.