OKLAHOMA CITY — The House on Wednesday unanimously passed a bill that modifies the definition of “family or household member” and defines “living in the same household” for the purpose of obtaining a protective order.
House Bill 4374 by Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow, was inspired by a tragedy in Ford’s district last year that resulted in the death of Stephen Bernius.
“During the COVID-19 outbreak a young man lost his job and was in fear of losing his house so he rented out two of his bedrooms to gain some income,” Ford explained.
He went on to describe how the situation went “off the rails” and one of the tenants started threatening those living in the home. When the homeowner tried to get a protective order against this individual, he was told he couldn’t because he was not related to him by blood or in a relationship with this person.
“About two days later, the disgruntled resident in his house met him at the door, shot him multiple times and killed him,” Ford said.
His bill modifies the definition of “family or household members” to include people not related by blood or marriage living in the same household. It also defines “living in the same household” as people who regularly reside in the same, single dwelling unit; people who resided in the dwelling within the past year; or people who have individual lease agreements where each person has their own private bedroom and shares the common areas.
HB 4374 passed the House with a vote of 96-0. It moves to the state Senate where it is authored by Sen. Darrel Weaver.
