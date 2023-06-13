State Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma House of Representatives voted Monday to override the veto of a measure allowing any tribe with an existing motor vehicle licensing or registration agreement with the state to extend the agreement until Dec. 31, 2024.

House Bill 1005X was filed in the First Extraordinary Session of the 59th Legislature, making it eligible to be considered for a veto override after the May 26 sine die of the regular session. The bill first passed the House with a 82-13 vote on May 24 and later passed the Senate 40-4, according to a press release.

Recommended for you