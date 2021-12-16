House of Bread Ministry free Christmas lunch Dec 16, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The House of Bread Ministry Church is hosting a free community Christmas lunch from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. this Saturday.The lunch will be hosted at the Owens Multipurpose Center, 1405 SW 11th. The meal will include turkey, ham, dressing and assorted sides.The event is open to anyone, and the community is encouraged to come and celebrate the holidays.For more information, call 248-8519. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists