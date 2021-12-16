The House of Bread Ministry Church is hosting a free community Christmas lunch from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. this Saturday.

The lunch will be hosted at the Owens Multipurpose Center, 1405 SW 11th. The meal will include turkey, ham, dressing and assorted sides.

The event is open to anyone, and the community is encouraged to come and celebrate the holidays.

For more information, call 248-8519.

