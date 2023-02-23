OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma House of Representatives has approved a two-part plan by Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, to provide a $500 million investment to public education and create the Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit Act.
House Bill 2775 includes a $500 million increase in funding for public schools throughout the state that will fund $2,500 minimum pay raises for every teacher not designated as an administrator; $50 million to be distributed to schools receiving below-average funding from annual local tax revenue; and $300 million to be distributed to public school districts on a per-pupil basis, according to a press release.
HB2775 outlines how the appropriated monies can be spent, including on teacher and support staff raises, STEM programs, instructional materials, fees for nationally standardized assessments, summer education programs, after-school programs, student support services, or tuition and fees for concurrent enrollment. It passed 78-20.
House Democrats voted no on HB 2775, saying the bill would fund rural and urban schools inequitably, according to a press release.
HB 2775 would allocate $300 million dollars to public schools, but large urban schools like Oklahoma City and Tulsa Public Schools would receive much less funding per student than rural schools, according to a press release from the Oklahoma House Democratic Caucus.
HB 2775 would also fund a $,2500 pay increase for teachers only, according to the Oklahoma House Democratic Caucus press release.
The other education bill, House Bill 1935, creates the Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit Act, which would allow a $5,000 annual tax credit for parents of eligible students that attend private schools and a $2,500 credit for students educated by other means. The bill includes a provision allowing parents to request an advance on the tax credit to help pay for the upcoming semester. HB1935 passed 75-25.
House Democrats voted against HB1935, saying the bill would divert more than $300 million in public funds to pay for private schools, according to a press release.
Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, said that the bill provides little to no accountability.
HB 1935 passed the House floor and is headed to a vote in the Senate.
Both bills were presented on the floor by House Education Committee Chair Rep. Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon.
HB2775 and HB1935 are eligible to be heard in the Senate.