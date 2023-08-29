OKLAHOMA CITY — House Democrats called on the Speaker of the House today to form a special bipartisan committee to investigate possible impeachment charges for State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters amid recent bomb threats at Tulsa area elementary schools believed to be linked to Walters' rhetoric about Tulsa Public Schools.
“Oklahomans deserve a public school system where parents, students and teachers feel safe to go to school and the needs of our students are prioritized over dangerous political rhetoric,” said House Democratic Caucus Chair Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater.
House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City said the special bipartisan committee would investigate the current state superintendent to determine if his actions rise to the level of impeachment.
“Allocating funds for public education should be free of corruption or political gain. There is already evidence of Walters’ corruption through misspent federal dollars along with discrepancies in his campaign finances. Paired with his toxic rhetoric that is impacting the safety of our schools, we believe it is more than enough to, at the very least, investigate him,” Munson said.
Rep. Melissa Provenzano mentioned that the rhetoric from the state superintendent has been harmful and potentially compromised the safety of school children. She also believes he is willfully neglecting his duty of office.
“The rhetoric from the state superintendent has, up until now, been designed to distract and sow chaos. But now, elementary schools in the Tulsa area have received bomb threats as a result of disinformation shared by him. Our children deserve to be safe. The willful neglect of that duty, even in the highest offices in our state, cannot and will not be overlooked. Enough is enough,” Provenzano added.
"We share in the growing frustration of Oklahomans across our state who want action to address their deep concerns for the future of public education. It is now time for action," Munson said.