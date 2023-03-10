OKLAHOMA CITY — Legislation allowing for a research pilot program examining the potential benefits of psilocybin and psilocin for treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder in veterans has been approved by the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton, filed House Bill 2107 that allows universities, institutions of higher education and research facilities in Oklahoma to conduct research on psilocybin and psilocin for the treatment of certain ailments.

