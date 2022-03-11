OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma House of Representatives has passed legislation authorizing the operation of fully autonomous vehicles on public roads.
Authored by Rep. Nicole Miller, R-Edmond, House Bill 3317 creates a comprehensive framework for Oklahoma to regulate the use of autonomous vehicles (AVs) to protect the public and infrastructure.
“AV technology already exists and it’s already being utilized,” Miller said. “Every other state along the I-40 corridor already offers this to AV users, so House Bill 3317 would make Oklahoma’s policy consistent with other states.”
Under the bill, anyone operating an autonomous vehicle must have an approved public safety and law enforcement interaction plan with the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety. Additionally, the bill puts in place clear standards for how these vehicles can safely operate.
Nineteen states have created explicit regulations enabling driverless deployment, while 22 more allow autonomous vehicle testing through either legislation, executive order or other policy. Twelve other states have adopted language similar to HB3317.
