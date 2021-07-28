Masks are a choice said Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister in response to Tuesday’s updated guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“It’s not a mandate. It’s a choice—a gift to others,” said Hofmeisterin a statement to The Constitution. “Protecting our kids inside classrooms is the least we can do as Oklahomans. More than 645,000 students have not yet been vaccinated and each deserve a safe place to learn. I’m grateful for each family and staff who are staying up to date with CDC guidelines and are wearing masks around kids and the unvaccinated in our schools.”
The CDC updated its mask guidance on Tuesday to recommend that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors when in areas with “substantial” and “high” transmission of COVID-19, which includes nearly two-thirds of all US counties, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a telephone press conference.
This guidance includes recommending all students and teachers at K-12th grade schools wear masks regardless of vaccination status. She said the Delta variant is “clearly more transmissible than prior ones.”
“In recent days, I have seen new scientific data from sequenced outbreak investigations showing that the Delta variant behaves uniquely differently from past strains of the virus that cause COVID-19,” said Walensky. “Information on the delta variant from several states and other countries indicate that in rare occasions, some vaccinated people infected with the delta variant after vaccination may be contagious and spread the virus to others.”
Even with the guidance from the CDC, requiring masking for Oklahoma students is a moot point because of legislation signed in May by Gov. Kevin Stitt, said Elgin Public Schools Superintendent Nathaniel Meraz.
“These things have been and continue to be guidance and rarely are these issues ever one-sided,” Meraz said. “We have no plans to institute a mask mandate at this time, but it would be a moot point anyway.”
Stitt signed Oklahoma Senate Bill 658 into law May 28. The bill prevents schools from requiring vaccine passports or masks for unvaccinated students unless school officials consult with the local county health department or city-county health department within the jurisdiction of where the board is located and when the jurisdiction of where the board is located is under a current state of emergency declared by the governor.
Stitt is out of the country visiting Baku, Azerbaijan, a country near Iran, and was unavailable for comment.
“Unlike the Alpha variant that we had back in May, where we didn’t believe that if you were vaccinated you could transmit further, this is different now with a Delta variant,” Walensky said. “And we’re seeing now that it’s actually possible, if you are a rare breakthrough infection, that you can transmit further, which is the reason for the change.”