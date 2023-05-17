HOBART — The General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum, along with the Hobart community, will hold its 15th annual Celebration of Freedom Friday and Saturday in downtown Hobart.

Events include the annual Celebration of Freedom Patriots Parade, poker run, motorcycle show-n-shine competition, sidewalk chalk contest, veterans spotlight, children’s activities, food, shopping, auction, live music with Dakota Murillo and the Wild Bunch and more.

Tags

Recommended for you