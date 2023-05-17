The Lil’ Mr. and Miss Pageant, like this one from past years, will be held as part of the Hobart Celebration of Freedom on Saturday. The pageant will be held from noon-12:45 p.m. at the Hobart Courthouse Square Gazebo.
HOBART — The General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum, along with the Hobart community, will hold its 15th annual Celebration of Freedom Friday and Saturday in downtown Hobart.
Events include the annual Celebration of Freedom Patriots Parade, poker run, motorcycle show-n-shine competition, sidewalk chalk contest, veterans spotlight, children’s activities, food, shopping, auction, live music with Dakota Murillo and the Wild Bunch and more.
On Friday, the silent auction will be open from noon to 4 p.m. at the Stanley Building, 300 S. Washington. The auction will benefit programming of the General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum. Bidding opportunities continue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Saturday morning highlights include the golf scramble benefiting the HBT Grapplers at the Hobart Municipal Golf Course starting at 9 a.m. and poker run registration opening at 9:30 a.m. at Diamondback Harley in Lawton. Shopping and food vendors will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Courthouse Square in Hobart, the General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum will be open for tours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and a blood drive will be hosted by the Oklahoma Blood Institute in the Stanley Building from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Sidewalk Chalk Contest starts at 10 a.m. and various children’s activities including games, face painting and more will also be open at Courthouse Square. The Motorcycle Show-N-Shine is from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 5th and Main Street in front of the Museum.
The afternoon includes the Lil’ Mr. & Miss Pageant hosted by Great Plains Youth and Family Services starts at noon at the Courthouse Square Gazebo. Registration is available at CelebrationOfFreedom.com or in person from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. Live entertainment will be on stage at the Courthouse Square from 1-3:30 p.m. and motorcycle games will be at 3rd & 5th Street from 3:30-5:30 p.m. The Veterans Spotlight Tribute will be from 4-5 p.m. at the Courthouse Square Pavilion.
Evening activities include the 15th Annual Celebration of Freedom Patriots Parade starting at 6 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded for adult and youth parade entries which can be made in advance at CelebrationOfFreedom.com. Live music will be all ages from 7-9 p.m. with Dakota Murillo and the Wild Bunch on Courthouse Square.
The Virtual Auction supporting the General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum’s educational programming will be open at 8 a.m. Wednesday through 6 p.m. May 21. The auction includes many one-of-a-kind items including celebrity memorabilia, vacation getaways, art, livestock and more. Register to participate and start bidding at CelebrationOfFreedom.com.
For more information about Celebration of Freedom and to view a full schedule, visit CelebrationOfFreedom.com. Celebration of Freedom is sponsored by the Chris T. Sullivan Foundation, Todd and Deatra Huckabay, Hilliary, Interbank, Kincannon Funeral Home, Scott Northrip, CPA, Pecina’s, Dr. Jay Kruska DDS, Great Plains Youth and Family Services, Diamondback Harley-Davidson, Barnes Feed Service, Edward Jones, Kozy Diner, Russel Securities, City of Hobart, Kreiger Insurance, Tana Blevins CPA Pc and Public Service Company of Oklahoma.