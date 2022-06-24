Hilliary Communications, a communications provider in Oklahoma, Texas and Iowa, is nearing completion on its project bringing fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband infrastructure to Cache.
The project will connect homes and businesses in Cache with fiber internet at speeds up to 1 gigabit. Full construction on the project is expected to be completed by the end of summer 2022.
“Hilliary Communications is pleased to deliver reliable, high-speed internet to residents in Cache as part of our continued commitment to advancing rural communities,” said Dustin Hilliary, co-CEO of Hilliary Communications. “By building out fiber-to-the-home infrastructure, we are ensuring that families, businesses and farms across Cache have the internet connectivity needed to compete and thrive in a growing world, both today and into the future.”
“Hilliary Communications is proud to connect the residents of Cache with broadband internet that will lead to enhanced educational, health care, business and overall economic growth opportunities in the community,” said Edward Hilliary, co-CEO of Hilliary Communications. “We encourage residents across Cache to sign up now to begin taking advantage of the benefits of fiber internet.”
Cache residents can register for FTTH installation at their homes or businesses by contacting Hilliary Communications at 580-529-5000 or at hillcom.net/cache.