Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge
File photo

CACHE — Starting Friday, hikers in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will have to be off the trails by 10 a.m.

Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is experiencing extreme heat, with multiple heat-related search and rescues occurring recently, according to a press release. These weather conditions, coupled with the rocky and rugged terrain of the refuge, pose safety hazards for visitors and for fefuge and other emergency response personnel called upon for search and rescue operations during the extreme heat.

