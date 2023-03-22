High school students who are interested in pursuing college degrees and subsequent careers in a STEM field are invited to apply for NanoExplorers.
The residential, summer science academy will take place from June 18-23 and 25-30 at Cameron University.
The program is limited to 24 participants and is offered at no charge. Applicants must be an incoming freshman, sophomore or junior in high school and must be an Oklahoma resident. To apply, go to https://www.cameron.edu/chem-phys-eng/beyond-the-classroom/nanoexplorers. The application deadline is April 15. Selected applicants will be notified by May 15.
Participants will engage in hands-on activities designed to introduce the concept of nanotechnology. Activities will include applications in chemistry and physics as well as information about career opportunities related to nanotechnology, according to a press release.
All project supplies and equipment, instruction by CU faculty, meals, housing and transportation to scheduled activities will be provided. NanoExplorers is funded through a grant from the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.
Participants will check in on Sunday night, June 18, then spend the week learning about nanostructures and nanotechnology. After visiting Frontier City in Oklahoma City on Friday, June 23, students will meet their parents in Oklahoma City or Lawton and go home for the weekend, then return on Sunday night, June 25.
During the second week, participants will build circuits, learn about polymers and how to characterize a stream or lake as an environmental chemist.
NanoExplorers will conclude on Friday, June 30, with numerous closing activities, including PowerPoint presentations by participants, an academy quiz bowl, chemical magic shows, preparation of homemade ice cream utilizing chemical techniques, and academy evaluations.
During the evenings of the two-weeks on campus, participants will enjoy a variety of activities. These include learning about careers in nanotechnology and social activities such as swimming, basketball and Laser Tag.
For more information, contact the Cameron University Department of Chemistry, Physics and Engineering at 580-581-2246 or email Dr. Ann Nalley at annn@cameron.edu.