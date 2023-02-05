High school juniors and seniors are invited to become a “Music Major for a Day” at Cameron University on Feb. 24.
The event takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to vocalists, string players, brass players, woodwind players, percussionists, pianists and composers. There is no charge to attend.
Participating students will attend undergraduate music classes alongside current Cameron University students, sit in on musical ensemble rehearsals and clinics designed for their interests in music, attend a Cameron University student showcase recital and receive a campus tour. They will have the opportunity to meet with members of the CU music faculty as well as current music students during a question-and-answer session.
Music Major for a Day is open to any 11th- and 12th-grader who is interested in pursuing a major or minor in the field of music.
Cameron offers three undergraduate degree programs in music: Bachelor of Arts in Music, Bachelor of Music in Music, and Bachelor of Music Education in Music Education. Each degree program is designed to prepare music majors for professional careers as either music educators or performers and to provide non-music majors with the opportunity to become acquainted with or improve their music skills and/or knowledge.