Lawton’s three high schools will participate in a High School Blood Bowl from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan.

The event is a blood drive for the Oklahoma Blood Institute.

Prizes will be given to the high schools with the most donors. Prizes will be $750 for first place, $500 for second place and $250 for third place. All donors will receive their choice of an OU or OSU t-shirt. Selects to select attractions in the state also will be available.

The event is sponsored by Arvest Bank, Domino’s Pizza and Great Plains Coliseum.

To schedule an appointment, visit obi.org.

