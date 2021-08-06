“Hero” may be an overused word today, along with “legend,” but if Lawton had a pantheon of bona fide heroes and legends, C.H. Brazzel would surely be on the list.
Brazzel, a longtime Lawton police officer, died in 2020 and was honored posthumously Thursday with the Lawton Award in Excellence at the city’s birthday celebration kickoff.
Brazzel was to have been honored at last year’s celebration, but it was canceled because of the pandemic.
Brazzel’s wife, Sandy, and longtime friend and colleague Robert Morales remembered Brazzel as someone who was always willing to help people.
C.H. Brazzel’s career was as a law officer, Sandy Brazzel said, but his calling was compassion. He was constantly on the lookout to help people. When they went out to eat, “he never felt right enjoying a meal out knowing so many people were hungry, “ she said.
And there was hardly a person in town that C.H. didn’t know, so “when we went out to eat it was more than just the two of us.”
“C.H.’s love ran deep in Lawton,” said Morales, a former Lawton police officer and Oklahoma HIghway Patrol officer who now serves as Comanche County District Court Clerk.
“C.H. was a friend to all he would meet,” Morales said. “He was a mentor to many and I have to say was a hero to many.”
The events that Brazzel supported included many church events, the Cops & Kids Picnic, parades, high school football, Special Olympics and Big Brothers. He was a fixture working security at Comanche County Memorial Hospital and loved to practice his Spanish at Latin American Club events.
“He did not belong to any organized services clubs,” Morales said. “He was one all by himself.”
He was legendary — and that’s not too strong a word — for his care of others, most notably another local legend, Raymond McAlister, who probably was the only other person in town as well-known as Brazzel. McAlister was awarded the Lawton Award in Excellence posthumously, and Brazzel accepted the award in McAlister’s honor in 2018.
Mayor Stan Booker also presented the first Outstanding Citizen of Lawton Award to Sonya Haden, a 20-year Comanche Nation employee. She has served as community health representative since 2012 and was involved in the Comanche Nation’s work to mitigate the COVID pandemic. She also has served as the nation’s fire chief since last October.
Offering best wishes for Lawton’s birthday were Fort Sill Commander Maj. Gen. Kenneth L. Kamper, Fourth District U.S. Rep. Tom Cole and Comanche Nation Chairman Mark Woommavovah.
Buffalo Soldiers from the 9th and 10th (Horse) Cavalry Association presented the colors, and the national anthem was sung by Doris Lambert, who agreed to fill in for a singer who was unable to attend. Lauren Ashley Noriegs, former Comanche Indian Veterans Association princess, signed the anthem.