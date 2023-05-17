Leonardo Hermosillo, a senior at Lawton High School, is the recipient of the Hugh Bish Award.
The award, which is named for the school’s first principal, is given to an outstanding senior. Hermosillo received the award at a scholarship assembly on Monday. Lawton High students received almost $4.8 million in scholarship offers.
Students and their awards are:
Abraham, Jayshaun: $52,000, Oklahoma City University Presidential Scholarship; $14,000, OU Presidents Leadership Class, Sower Award; $33,600, Crimson Commitment Scholarship; $4,000, Cameron University Presidents Partners Scholarship; $18,000, University of Wyoming Brown & Gold Commitment; $40,000, Fort Lewis College Out of State Tuition Scholarship; $36,000, SNU Deans Scholarship; $44,000, Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship; $4,000, UCO Freshman Distinction Scholarship; $2,500, USAO Green & Gold Scholarship; $1,000, Geo Scholarship; $27,000, Oklahoma Promise; $1,000, Buffalo Soldiers Scholarship; $1,000, Dr. Charles E.A. Owens Scholarship.
Alvarado, Dravan: $120,000, United States Air Force.
Amacker, Tyron: $500, Sovereign Abstract & Title Scholarship; $10,340, NEO Athletic Scholarship; $5,500, SWOSU Athletic Scholarship; $500, Robert Powell Scholarship.
Barbier, Bryn: $27,000 Oklahoma Promise; $4,000, Caddo Nation.
Belle, Jaylin: $27,000, Oklahoma Promise; $4,000, UCO Freshman Distinction Scholarship; $8,000, OU Sower Award; $33,600, Crimson Commitment.
Benke, Charles: $27,000, Oklahoma Promise.
Bolen, Makayla: $36,000 Chickasaw Nation.
Brand, Jayden: $27,000, Oklahoma Promise; $6,000, O-K-U Award; $33,600, Crimson Commitment.
Briseno, Nalia: $1,250, Next Step Scholarship.
Brown, Aaron: $27,000, Oklahoma Promise.
Bush Je Niyah: $27,000, Oklahoma Promise.
Chaput, Paul: $27,000, Oklahoma Promise.
Cintron, Nolan: $2,500, Next Step Scholarship.
Clay, Haylee: $8,000, Wichita State Heritage Merit Scholarship; $8,000, OU Academic Achievement Award; $6,000, OSU Academic Excellence Scholarship; $36,000, Chickasaw Nation; $4,000, UCO Freshman Distinction Scholarship.
Connywerdy Rodriguez, Nathaniel: $4,000, Comanche Nation.
Copeland, Sherry: $12,000, Xavier Academic Scholarship; $7,000, SW Christian University Athletic and Academic Scholarship; $7,500, Hampton University Merit Scholar.
Delgado, Sonja: $4,000, Comanche Nation.
Dorsey, Adonis: $4,000, Apache Tribe of Oklahoma.
Ellis, Devan: $6,000 O-K-U Award.
Evans, Josiah: $4,000 Cherokee Nation.
Fagan, Adrianna: $27,000. Oklahoma Promise.
Foster, Darrius: $100,000, U.S. Marine Corps Scholarship.
Garcia, Andres: $27,000, Oklahoma Promise.
Garrison, Antonio: $4,000, Comanche Nation.
Gates, Cierra: $27,000, Oklahoma Promise.
Gibson, Nathan: $500, Barbara Anne Stonehocker Scholarship; $8,000, OSU Academic Excellence Award; $8,000, Pete’s Pledge; $1,000, OSU Ferguson College of Ag Scholarship; $8,000, OU Academic Achievement Award; $27,000, Oklahoma Promise; $33,600, Crimson Commitment.
Gonzalez, Bernardino: $10,000, SWOSU Music Perfomance Scholarship; $1,750, SWOSU Marching Band.
Gordon, Eric: $2,500, Next Step Scholarship.
Hardy, Davarius: $19,370, Bethany College Athletic Scholarship; $2,000, Bethany College Academic Scholarship: $6,000 O-K-U Award.
Hebert, Carley: $1,000, LHS Administrators Scholarship Award.
Hennesse, Kylie: $27,000, Oklahoma Promise.
Hermosillo, Leonardo: $32,000, Cameron University Regional Baccalaureate Scholarship; $3,000, OSU Gibson Scholarship; $3,500, OSU Academic Excellence; $15,000 OSU CEAT Scholarship; $2,000, OSU College of Engineering Scholarship; $1,000, Goodyear Scholarship; $27,000 Oklahoma Promise; $8,000, Pete’s Pledge.
Hernandez, Daniel: $27,000, Oklahoma Promise; $500, Robert Powell Scholarship.
Hinson, Cameron: $2,500 Next Step Scholarship.
Jacob, Ty: $4,000, Comanche Nation.
Jacobson, Andrew: $68,000, Bethany College Athletic Scholarship; $500, Robert Powell Scholarship.
Jones, Karizma: $27,000, Oklahoma Promise.
Kamper, Abagail: $16,000, OU Award of Excellence.
Kenard, James: $27,000, Oklahoma Promise.
Kim, Joseph: $27,000, Oklahoma Promise; $300,000 Army West Point; $416,000, Air Force Academy; $8,000, OU Academic Achievement Award; $33,600, Crimson Commitment; $500, Jason Taylor Scholarship.
Kinslow, Dail: $10,000, OU Henderson Scholar Scholarship; $12,000, OU Distinguished Scholar Scholarship; $100,000, National Guard College Scholarship; $36,000, Chickasaw Nation.
Kukurich, Zane: $112,000, Bethany College Athletic Scholarship; $32,000, Oklahoma Panhandle State College Athletic Scholarship.
Lee, Kaysie: $12,000, Rose State Athletic Scholarship.
Lorentz, Michael: $4,000, Wichita and Affiliated Tribes.
Louie, Asin’Na: $4,000, Seminole Tribe of Oklahoma.
Lowe, Domanique: $4,000, Comanche Nation.
Martinez, Jeremiah: $4,000, Comanche Nation.
Malt, Grace: $27,000, Oklahoma Promise.
McCoy, Julius: $27,000, Oklahoma Promise.
McGillicuddy, Kadence: $8,000, Wichita State Heritage Merit Scholarship; $8,000, OU Academic Achievement Scholarship.
Migliaccio, Maria: $27,000, University of Colorado Peak Award.
Morgan, Alyssa: $500, Sovereign Abstract & Title Scholarship; $20,500, Seward County Community College Athletic Scholarship.
Morris, Taylor: $2,500 Next Step Scholarship.
Nazario, Karla: $27,000, Oklahoma Promise.
Nelson, Zane: $4,000, Comanche Nation.
Nguyen, Ha: $27,000, Oklahoma Promise.
Niedo, Lei Lana: $4,000, Comanche Nation.
Norwood, Willie: $27,000, Oklahoma Promise.
Parker, Cali Jo: $4,000, Wichita and Affiliated Tribes.
Pewewardy, Leah: $4,000 Comanche Nation; $1,000 Geo Scholarship; $500, A Better 580 Scholarship; $1,000, LHS Counselors Scholarship Award.
Pires, Ihsaan Morgan: $100,000, Oklahoma National Guard Scholarship.
Poemmoceah, Kevin: $4,000, Comanche Nation.
Polichetti, Samantha: $500, James T. Martin Scholarship; $4,000, UCO Freshman Distinction Scholarship; $27,000, Oklahoma Promise; $500, Andy Leary Scholarship; $1,000, LHS Department Chairperson Scholarship Award.
Pollock, Thomas: $27,000, Oklahoma Promise; $100,000, Oklahoma National Guard Scholarship.
Porter, Zaria: $100,000, Guilford College J. Floyd Moore Scholarship; $6,000, Guilford College Ethical Leadership Scholarship; $8,000, OU Sower Award; $1,500, University of North Carolina Gold Merit Scholarship; $4,000, OSU Academic Excellence Scholarship.
Pureheart, Nevaeh: $27,000, Oklahoma Promise.
Ranson, Dallas: $2,500 Next Step Scholarship.
Reyes-Aguayo, Jose: $27,000, Oklahoma Promise.
Reed, Jhylil: $1,250, OSU Academic Excellence Scholarship.
Reid, Caden: $16,000, OU Academic Scholarship; $2,000, OU Freshman Scholar; $4,000, OU Engineering; $100,000, Oklahoma National Guard.
Rice, Jullius: $4,000, Comanche Nation.
Rios, Eddie: $27,000, Oklahoma Promise.
Robinson, Tatiana: $2,000 Community Foundation Scholar; $2,000, Nell Franklin Scholarship; $27,000, Oklahoma Promise; $40,000, Winston Purving Presidential Scholarship, Oregon Tech; $16,000, Wichita State University Heritage Merit Scholarship; $2,000 Oklahoma Youth with Promise Scholarship.
Rodriguez, Azul: $27,000, Oklahoma Promise; $31,500, TU Academic Scholarship: $3,000, OU Academic Achievement Award: $33,600, Crimson Commitment.
Rodriguez, Diego: $27,000, Oklahoma Promise; $8,000, OU Sower Award; $33,600, Crimson Commitment.
Rollner, Samantha: $10,000, Our Lady of the Lake University Moye Heritage Scholarship; $76,000, St. Mary’s University Gateway Scholarship.
Ruffin, Ariyana: $27,000, Oklahoma Promise.
Scott, Aaliyah: $27,000, Oklahoma Promise.
Smith, Christopher: $4,000, Comanche Nation.
Spotts, Marc: $71,100, OU Merit Scholar Finalist Scholarship; $1,500, All State Scholarship.
Stephens, Savannah: $27,000, Oklahoma Promise; $4,000, UCO Freshman Distinction Scholarship.
Sutherland, Ishmael: $25,000 UCO School of Music.
Swatzall, Lyric: $72,000, Ottawa University Athletic Scholarship; $80,000, Bethany College Athletic Scholarship; $72,000, Southwestern College Athletic Scholarship.
Taylor, Allyson: $76,000, Kansas Wesleyan Athletic Scholarship, Connecting State Scholarship; $160,000, Oakland City University Athletic Scholarship; $24,000, Missouri Valley College Athletic Scholarship.
Tanner, Cecilia: $8,000, OU Academic Achievement Award.
Trevino, Marya: $27,000 Oklahoma Promise.
Vargas, Aliza: $27,000 Oklahoma Promise; $1,000 Bank of Commerce Scholarship; $500, Zelbst, Holmes and Butler Scholarship; $64,000, University of Arkansas Academic Scholarship; $20,000, University of North Carlolina Merit Scholarship: $1,725, University of North Carolina Academic Award; $33,600, Crimson Commitment; $13,320, OU Academic Award.
Vasquez Pina, Brenda: $8,000, OU Sower Award; $1,762, Next Step Scholarship.
Walker, Raevon: $27,000 Oklahoma Promise.
Wharton, Adonis: $4,000, Cherokee Nation.
Williams, Nakyra: $27,000, Oklahoma Promise.
Wingate, Auston: $27,000, Oklahoma Promise.
Wisebaker, Nicole: $1,000 OU GCoE Engineering Scholarship; $55,380 OU National Award; $33,600, Crimson Commitment Scholarship; $24,000, State Regents Academic Scholars; $32,000, Cameron University Regional Baccalaureate Scholarship; $27,000, Oklahoma Promise.
Woods, Chandler: $4,000, Wichita and Affiliated Tribes.