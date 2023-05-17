Leonardo Hermosillo

Leonardo Hermosillo, a senior at Lawton High School, is the recipient of this year’s Hugh Bish Award.

 Courtesy Lawton High School

Leonardo Hermosillo, a senior at Lawton High School, is the recipient of the Hugh Bish Award.

The award, which is named for the school’s first principal, is given to an outstanding senior. Hermosillo received the award at a scholarship assembly on Monday. Lawton High students received almost $4.8 million in scholarship offers.