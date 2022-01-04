Heath departments extend hours

County health departments in Southwest Oklahoma will extend their hours to accommodate COVID-19 vaccinations and testing. In addition, a drive-through COVID-19 testing site will be held in Lawton.
The drive-through COVID-19 testing will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan. The health department will have both the rapid and PCR tests available. Drivers will need to use the entrance on Southwest G Avenue and proceed to the Expo building. Drivers will then exit on Sheridan Road. The drive-through is only for those who need a COVID-19 test. Individuals who need a COVID-19 vaccination will need to go to the health department, 1010 S. Sheridan.
Health officials say their departments will remain open until 6 p.m. once a week for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing, and in Comanche, Jackson and Caddo counties, the health department will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
“This is a short-term, interim solution in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, given increased travel over the holidays,” said Brandie Combs, District 5 Regional Administrative Director for the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Combs said the extended hours for testing is for individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and those who may have been exposed to the virus in the last three to five days. This testing site is not appropriate for those seeking testing results for employment requirements, travel or medical procedures.
Individuals are encouraged to register prior to arrival for their COVID-19 testing even though walk-ins are available based on availability. Appointments are encouraged and can be made online at: osdh.immytech.com.
District 5 serves a 10-county region including Beckham, Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa, Tillman and Washita Counties.