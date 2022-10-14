Hay swather blamed for fire near Lawton Oct 14, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Firefighters from several fire departments responded to a fire northeast of Lawton on Thursday afternoon that burned about 20 acres. Map courtesy Comanche County Emergency Management Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A spark from a hay swather is being blamed for a fire which burned about 20 acres Thursday afternoon.Cox’s Store Fire Department responded about 2:30 p.m. to a large outside grass fire in heavy fuels at Roger’s Lane and Northeast 135th road. The fire was determined to be under control by 4 p.m.Responding agencies include Sterling, Elgin, Cox’s Store, Hulen, Valley View, Flower Mound, Comanche Nation Fire, Kirks EMS, Comanche County Eastern District, Comanche County Sheriff’s Department, and Comanche County – Lawton Emergency Management.No injuries were reported, and no structures were damaged. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists