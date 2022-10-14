Rogers Lane fire

Firefighters from several fire departments responded to a fire northeast of Lawton on Thursday afternoon that burned about 20 acres.

 Map courtesy Comanche County Emergency Management

A spark from a hay swather is being blamed for a fire which burned about 20 acres Thursday afternoon.

Cox’s Store Fire Department responded about 2:30 p.m. to a large outside grass fire in heavy fuels at Roger’s Lane and Northeast 135th road. The fire was determined to be under control by 4 p.m.

