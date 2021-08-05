Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins avoided an election while Mayor Stan Booker has drawn two challengers, after the filing period closed Wednesday for City of Lawton municipal seats.
Wednesday was the last day to file declarations of candidacy for the Wards 1 and 2 City Council seats and for mayor. While Hankins will proceed to her second three-year term without an opponent, a five-way race developed in Ward 2, where Councilman Keith Jackson did not seek re-election because of term limits.
Booker, who is seeking his second three-year term, has drawn two opponents, including one who filed Wednesday afternoon: Palmer Moore, 6119 SW Park. Moore and Booker will be joined by Sherene L. Williams, 6314 SW Red Oak Road, who filed for office on Monday. All three were candidates for the seat in 2018, after then-Mayor Fred Fitch announced he would not seek re-election.
The Ward 2 race also is filled with familiar faces, including two candidates who ran for the seat in 2018 and the former Comanche County assessor.
Candidates include Richard Strickland, 1512 NW Smith; Justin Hackney, 909 NW Hilltop Drive; Shelli Fox, 1716 NW Williams; Mark Malone, 1304 NE Quail Creek Road; and Kelly Harris, 1917 NW Cherry. Strickland served as county assessor from 2011 to 2014, while Fox and Malone were candidates for the Ward 2 seat in 2018. Harris, who also is a former Ward 2 council candidate, and Hackney both are businessmen in the community.
Mayoral and Ward 2 candidates will face each other in a primary election set for Sept. 14. Candidates must receive a simple majority to win their seats. If that doesn’t happen, the top two winners in each race will proceed to a Nov. 9 runoff. Candidates will be sworn into office in early January, marking the start of a new council term.