From left are Great Plains Tech Center Superintendent Clarence Fortney’s son Kellen Fortney, Chad Tuttle, Clarence Fortney, his wife Sheree Fortney, daughter Kevan Fortney Reese, and GPTech board member Dr. George Bridges.
TULSA — Great Plains Technology Center Superintendent Clarence Fortney was named the recipient of the Oklahoma Association of Career and Technical Education’s Francis Tuttle Award on Tuesday.
This is Oklahoma ACTE’s (OKACTE) highest honor and is only given to individuals whose contributions to CareerTech education have been of state or national significance. Only one award may be presented each year, according to a press release.
The award was presented Tuesday during the general session of the OKACTE Oklahoma Summit summer conference in Tulsa.
During Fortney’s 44 years at Great Plains Technology Center, he has served as the deputy superintendent, director of Instruction, director of Secondary Education, and director of Adult Career Development before becoming the superintendent. His tenure evolved from student to teacher to administrator and, ultimately, assuming the top leadership role.
He combines his work as superintendent with service to the Oklahoma Career and Technology Education system. He has served as a subject matter expert for curriculum consortiums, has been a representative on CareerTech standards and evaluation committees, and served as president of the Oklahoma Administrator’s Group and president for the Oklahoma Association of Career and Technical Education (OkACTE) administrative division. He was a charter participant in the Oklahoma CareerTech Technology Center Administrator Program (Tech CAP). He is committed to ongoing improvement in all areas of CareerTech education. Fortney has been a member of CareerTech’s Statewide Marketing Superintendent’s Committee and chairs CareerTech’s Public Relations Superintendent’s Committee.
The Oklahoma ACTE Francis Tuttle Award is to recognize a CareerTech educator who has made outstanding contributions that are of state and/or national significance. These contributions should be aimed toward the improvement, promotion, development, and progress of CareerTech education, according to a press release.
This award was established in 1985 in honor of Francis Tuttle, former State Director of the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education. It is designed to honor individuals whose careers exemplify a similar dedication to the development of people through CareerTech education.