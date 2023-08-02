Clarence Fortney family

From left are Great Plains Tech Center Superintendent Clarence Fortney’s son Kellen Fortney, Chad Tuttle, Clarence Fortney, his wife Sheree Fortney, daughter Kevan Fortney Reese, and GPTech board member Dr. George Bridges.

 Courtesy photo

TULSA — Great Plains Technology Center Superintendent Clarence Fortney was named the recipient of the Oklahoma Association of Career and Technical Education’s Francis Tuttle Award on Tuesday.

This is Oklahoma ACTE’s (OKACTE) highest honor and is only given to individuals whose contributions to CareerTech education have been of state or national significance. Only one award may be presented each year, according to a press release.

Recommended for you