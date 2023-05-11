Eli Allen, a Culinary Arts Great Plains Technology Center student, was elected to serve as the first Post-Secondary officer for the Oklahoma Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.
Allen was among 10 students elected at this year’s state convention at the Oklahoma City Convention Center in Oklahoma City. Newly elected officers met with last year’s state office team April 26-27 for training.
Oklahoma FCCLA State Adviser Brittani Phillips said students who are elected to the FCCLA state officer team will have the opportunity to sharpen their leadership skills by attending several camps this summer.
“The state officers will be responsible for leading the Oklahoma delegation throughout the next year as we grow and reach even more FCS students across the state,” Phillips said. “And they will also set goals for themselves and Oklahoma FCCLA for the 2023-2024 school year.”
This is the 78th State Officer team to be elected for Oklahoma FCCLA, which was founded as the Future Homemakers of America in 1946.
Oklahoma FCCLA serves more than 17,000 members in 400 local chapters in junior and senior high schools and on technology center campuses. Known as the “ultimate leadership experience,” FCCLA national programs and chapter activities help members become strong leaders in their families, careers and communities.