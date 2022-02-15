Some Great Plains Technology students want to change the image of Lawton, one sign at a time.
The project is called “Staking Positivity” and is the brainchild of students in the Culinary Arts program.
“Lawton has been very negative lately,” said Alexis Vega, 17. “If we can, we want to change it.”
Toward that end, students have created signs with five slogans: “Be a Voice, Not an Echo,” “Progress Not Perfection,” “Do What Makes You Happy,” “Every Day is an Adventure,” and “Your Patience is Your Power.”
Culinary students brainstormed ideas and came up with the idea for the signs. Once they had that idea nailed down, they again brainstormed the slogans, ultimately narrowing the slogans down to five.
The students are selling the 140 signs they have made up for $20 apiece. They hope that businesses and individuals will buy the signs and place them in their yards or in front of their businesses.
“We want people to get involved,” said Jayda Olliso, 16. “The more people who get involved, the more positivity will spread. Positivity is power.”
“We are excited to see them. We want to see the posters all over town,” said Olliso, a first-year Culinary Arts student.
In order to see those posters all over town, students are asking residents to take a picture whenever they see a poster and post it to their Instagram account and tag Great Plains Tech Center at #stakingpositivity.
The signs serve a dual purpose. Not only do the students want to sow seeds of positivity within the community, the signs are a fundraiser for those students who will be attending the state competition for Family Career and Community Leaders of America next month in Stillwater. Proceeds from the sale of the signs will go toward lodging and meals for the students. Students who place first or second in the state contest will be eligible to compete in the national contest in San Diego.