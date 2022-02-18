Great Plains Technology Center Culinary and Teacher Prep students recently attended FCCLA Day at the State Capitol. From left are: Zy’Myrial Lee, Taylor Morris, Kyle Thomas, Jayda Olliso, Maddie Hood, Judikaye Wiltshire and Ashlyn Wood.
Eight Great Plains Technology Center students recently painted the state Capitol in a sea of red blazers as they participated in Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) Day at the Oklahoma State Capitol.
The students were from the Culinary Arts and Teacher Prep Family, Career and Community Leaders of America chapters.
Family, Career and Community Leaders of America is a student organization open to those who have taken or are enrolled in a Family and Consumer Sciences class. Family and Consumer Sciences, formerly known as home economics, teaches students skills for life with options to specialize in one of the career areas such as: fashion design, interior design, education careers, nutritional sciences, food preparation, hospitality assistant, or human services.
While at FCS Day at the Capitol, students received advocacy training, heard updates from legislative committee chairs on FCS-related topics, and networked with students from across Oklahoma. Each chapter was assigned legislators from both chambers to meet with and discuss the importance of their FCCLA experiences and FCS courses taken in their public schools.
The Great Plains students left behind a themed cookie made by the students of the Great Plains Technology Center Culinary Arts program.