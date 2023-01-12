breaking Grass fire closes roads in Cache Jan 12, 2023 Jan 12, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UPDATE at 1:10 p.m.All roads near Cache have been reopened and residents can return to the area.Area volunteer firefighters are battling a grass fire near Cache.The fire has led to several roads being closed as of 11:15 a.m. Those roads are:Deyo Mission Road from U.S. 62 to Lee Blvd – completely shut down, no traffic through the area.Northwest Cache Road from Deyo Mission to NW 112th Street – Completely shut down, no traffic through the area.The area is blanketed in heavy smoke, low visibility, and emergency responders ONLY are being allowed in the area, according to Comanche County Emergency Management officials. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Road Firefighter Highway Grass Fire Responder Volunteer Emergency Cache Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists