Grandparents or seniors who are age 55 or above and raising a grandchild or other relative child, may apply for Grandparent Respite.
This program will pay the person you choose to watch your children up to $10 per hour for up to 30 hours per quarter so you may have time away to take care of personal needs. Funds are provided by the Older Americans Act of 1965.
For more information, call Cindy Hale at MaddieLuke Support at (855)962-3343 or (580)736-1615.
Respite funds are available for caregivers who are caring for a loved one who is age 60 or above and considered homebound, i.e. they need assistance or supervision for safety in the home.
Contact MaddieLuke Support at (855) 962-3343 or (580) 736-1615 for more information or to apply for services.