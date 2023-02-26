Cameron University will hold graduation fairs at the main Lawton campus as well as at CU-Duncan campus to assist students who plan to participate in spring Commencement.
The graduation fair at CU-Duncan is slated from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Learning Resource Center. The Lawton event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the McCasland Ballroom, located in the McMahon Centennial Complex.
During these in-person events, students will be able to coordinate a variety of Commencement-related activities and services in one setting. The first step is completion of the application for graduation, which is required before a degree can be conferred. Graduates-to-be also may purchase a cap and gown, order graduation announcements, explore graduate school options, discuss student loan obligations and learn about job searches, according to a press release.
Representatives from the Registrar’s Office, Cameron University Alumni Association, Career Services, Admissions, CU Printing Services and Financial Assistance, as well as the CU Bookstore, will be available to guide graduation candidates through the process. Students unable to participate in the in-person event may still access graduation services by contacting each office individually.
Commencement 2023 is slated for 7:30 p.m. May 5 in Cameron Stadium. Students who completed degree requirements in December 2022 or who will complete requirements in May, July or December 2023 are eligible to participate.