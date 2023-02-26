Graduation caps
Courtesy MetroCreative

Cameron University will hold graduation fairs at the main Lawton campus as well as at CU-Duncan campus to assist students who plan to participate in spring Commencement.

The graduation fair at CU-Duncan is slated from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Learning Resource Center. The Lawton event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the McCasland Ballroom, located in the McMahon Centennial Complex.

