Cameron University will hold graduation fairs at the main Lawton campus as well as at CU-Duncan to assist students who plan to participate in spring Commencement.
The graduation fair at CU-Duncan is slated from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. March 2 in the Learning Resource Center. The Lawton event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. March 3 in the McCasland Ballroom, located in the McMahon Centennial Complex.
During these in-person events, students will be able to coordinate a variety of Commencement-related activities and services in one setting, including completing the application for graduation, which is required before a degree can be conferred; purchasing a cap and gown; ordering graduation announcements; exploring graduate school options; discussing student loan obligations; and learning about job searches.
Following CU’s COVID-19 protocols, social distancing and room capacity limits will be in effect and masks will be encouraged.
Representatives from the Registrar’s Office, Cameron University Alumni Association, Career Services, Admissions, CU Printing Services and Financial Assistance, as well as the CU Bookstore, will be available to guide graduation candidates through the process. Students unable to participate in the in-person event may still access graduation services by contacting each office individually.
Commencement 2022 will consist of two ceremonies — one on May 6, and one on May 7. Both ceremonies will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will take place in Cameron Stadium. Candidates for graduation will be assigned to one of the ceremonies based on their major. Holding ceremonies on two consecutive evenings will allow graduates to invite more family and friends to the celebration.
In the event of inclement weather on either night, a makeup ceremony will be held at 7:30 p.m. on May 8 in Cameron Stadium.