OKLAHOMA CITY — Pursuing a higher education will soon be more affordable for members of the Oklahoma National Guard following the signing of two bills by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Sen. Kim David, R-Porter, and Rep. Nicole Miller, R-Edmond, authored Senate Bill 1416 and SB 1418 to honor the service and sacrifice of these Oklahoma heroes while improving recruitment and retention in the guard.
SB 1416 codifies the requirement that all institutions of higher education in Oklahoma are to provide in-state status for current members of the Oklahoma National Guard.
SB 1418, also known as the Oklahoma National Guard Educational Assistance Act, will cover resident tuition, mandatory fees, and academic service fees in Oklahoma colleges and universities for active guard members. Members can enroll in up to 18 credit hours per semester, subject to funding availability, with a maximum of 120 credit hours for an associate’s or baccalaureate degree and up to 40 credit hours for a graduate program. A revolving fund will be created for the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education to administer the program.
To be eligible, members must have at least one year remaining on their enlistment contract at the beginning of any semester they apply for assistance. They must sign a contract to complete their current service obligation and serve actively in good standing for not less than 24 months after completing their last semester. Members must maintain good academic standing, a 2.0 G.P.A. and satisfactory academic progress, along with satisfactory participation in the guard. Those who fail to comply with the requirements of the educational program will be required to repay a portion of the state assistance they received. Hardship waivers will be available for special circumstances.
The Oklahoma National Guard is comprised of the Army and Air National Guard components, which together have approximately 8,200 members. The guard can be called up for service to assist with state and national emergencies, natural disasters, and overseas deployments.